Facebook Has Removed Fake Accounts From A Washington PR Firm And Russian Trolls

For the first time, Facebook has removed fake accounts, groups, and Instagram profiles run by a US-based PR firm, the company said in a new report. Facebook also removed fake accounts run from Russia that aimed to influence politics around the world — including the US presidential election — and fake accounts in Pakistan that sought to tamp down domestic dissent.

According to Facebook, Washington, DC–based PR company CLS Strategies ran 26 fake Facebook accounts, 36 fake Instagram accounts, and 46 pages across platforms, spending about $3.6 million on advertising.

CLS Strategies did not respond to questions about the fake entities, but said, "CLS has a long tradition of doing international work, including on social media, to promote free and open elections and to oppose oppressive regimes, and we take seriously our commitment to adhering to the fast-evolving policies of Facebook and other social media platforms.”

Although CLS Strategies is based in the US, its content largely targeted people in Venezuela, Mexico, and Bolivia.

According to Facebook, CLS posed as local political parties, civic organizations, or media outlets to sow chaos. “Bolivia doesn't want a mobster or a Coward,” said one post. “After years of looting, the health sector is destitute,” said another, targeted at Venezuela.

“They also posted content in support of the political opposition in Venezuela and the interim government in Bolivia, and criticism of Morena, a political party in Mexico,” the Facebook announcement said.

This marks the first time Facebook has removed content from a company based in the US, despite PR firms in other countries frequently appearing in its monthly takedown announcements. In the past, Facebook issued blanket bans on firms running fake accounts, which the company did not do this time.

“We have banned a number of firms in the past because their entire business model was built around this,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of cybersecurity policy at Facebook. “In this case CLS has a large portion of legitimate activity that isn’t designed for this purpose, so we’re not taking action against the entire organization at this point.”

Acting on a tip from the FBI, Facebook also removed accounts run out of Russia that targeted the UK, Algeria, and Egypt, and — in a repeat of their 2016 election efforts — the United States.

“The first network we took down was linked to the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA), and so was the 100th we removed in August,” said the Facebook report.

In the US, the Russian network attempted to influence the upcoming presidential election, but without much success. According to Graphika’s analysis, an article about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris gained only a handful of likes when posted across Facebook groups.