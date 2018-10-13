They Posted An Ad On Craigslist Looking For "Linestanders" For A Trump Rally. Then All Hell Broke Loose.

In preparation for Wednesday's Trump rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Mike Oles III paid $3 to place an ad on Craigslist. “Linestanders needed for Trump Rally,” it said, and offered $100 per person to hold a place in line for someone from his organization.

Oles is the field director for Good Jobs Nation, an organization affiliated with a federation of labor unions called Change to Win. Good Jobs Nation advocates for laid-off and retired workers across the US. Many of their members are retirees and can’t stand in line for several hours to get into a Trump rally. So they hire line standers. In the ad, he listed his phone number and invited anyone interested to call or text.

Soon Oles was inundated with calls and text messages. Very few of them wanted the job — most left angry and harassing messages. Soon he realized what was going on: His ad had been swept up in the partisan misinformation machine. His line standers have been warped into “paid protesters.”

The persistent “paid protesters” claim is used to discredit anti-Trump demonstrations, and to push conspiracy theories about liberal billionaire George Soros. During the 2016 election, Trump campaign staffers such as Kellyanne Conway and Corey Lewandowski tweeted the link to a false story about paid protesters. Just after Trump was elected, a false tweet about busloads of paid protesters also went viral.

In this case, the Good Jobs Nation ad was posted to the "America’s Last Line of Defense" Facebook page, which claims to be satirical but frequently spreads believable hoaxes that catch fire online. (In total, the page posted a link to the ad six different times, according to social media–tracking tool CrowdTangle.)