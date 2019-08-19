Thousands Of Accounts Linked To The Chinese Government Have Been Kicked Off Of Social Media

Facebook and Twitter announced Monday they have taken down accounts associated with “inauthentic activity” coming from China that targeted the ongoing Hong Kong protests.

The announcements come shortly after reports that Chinese state-controlled media paid to promote content on the platforms to portray the protests as violent and influenced by foreign entities.

Twitter said it found and thwarted 200,000 accounts before they were “substantially active.” The San Francisco–based company also made information from 936 accounts available in its information manipulation archive, which also includes data from disinformation campaigns sponsored by Iran and Russia.

“The accounts we are sharing today represent the most active portions of this campaign; a larger, spammy network of approximately 200,000 accounts — many created following our initial suspensions — were proactively suspended before they were substantially active on the service,” the Twitter blog post about the takedowns said.

Shortly after Twitter’s announcement, Facebook also said it removed five accounts, seven pages, and three groups that originated in China, but did not make data on them publicly available. In a blog post, Facebook said the takedowns were a result of a tip it received from Twitter.

Both social media networks posted examples of the type of content that was spread by the Chinese government, which seems to have used a VPN to skirt China’s own ban on the two social networks. The posts, which were in both Chinese and English, likened protesters to cockroaches and ISIS and accused them of taking their marching orders from “bad guys.”