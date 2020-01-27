Chinese State Media Spread A False Image Of A Hospital For Coronavirus Patients In Wuhan

Chinese state media and a government official spread a false image they claimed showed a newly-constructed hospital building in Wuhan, the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak. The image actually shows a modular apartment building in China, and was taken from an online listing.

The out-of-context photo was shared in a tweet and article from Global Times, a state media outlet, and was tweeted by Lijian Zhao, deputy director general of the information department in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The false image was spread after videos showing the rapid construction of a new hospital in Wuhan went viral across social media networks. Bloomberg reported that China was planning to build a hospital in a week in the coronavirus-stricken city. The hospital would reportedly have 1,500 beds.