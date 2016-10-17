An Exclusive And Completely Factual Snapshot Of Donald Trump's Speech Notes
"Are there black countries?"
James Hannaham is the author of the novels Delicious Foods (Little, Brown 2015) and God Says No (McSweeney’s 2009), and has published stories in One Story, Fence, Story Quarterly, and BOMB. He has exhibited text-based visual art at The Center for Emerging Visual Artists, 490 Atlantic, and The James Cohan Gallery. He teaches in the writing MFA program at the Pratt Institute.
