BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are All The 2017 Emmy Nominees

Arts & Entertainment / emmys

Here Are All The 2017 Emmy Nominees

It's a big day for SNL and Westworld, which lead with 22 nominations each!

By Jaimie Etkin

Headshot of Jaimie Etkin

Jaimie Etkin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 13, 2017, at 11:50 a.m. ET

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call SaulThe CrownThe Handmaid’s TaleHouse of CardsStranger ThingsThis Is UsWestworld (pictured)
HBO

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld (pictured)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (pictured)Claire Foy, The CrownElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s TaleKeri Russell, The AmericansRobin Wright, House of CardsEvan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Nicole Wilder / ABC

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (pictured)

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (pictured)Anthony Hopkins, WestworldBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulMatthew Rhys, The AmericansLiev Schreiber, Ray DonovanKevin Spacey, House of CardsMilo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (pictured)

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New BlackMillie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (pictured)Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s TaleChrissy Metz, This Is UsThandie Newton, WestworldSamira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Netflix

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (pictured)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (pictured)David Harbour, Stranger ThingsRon Cephas Jones, This Is UsMichael Kelly, House of CardsJohn Lithgow, The CrownMandy Patinkin, HomelandJeffrey Wright, Westworld
AMC

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (pictured)

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s TaleLaverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (pictured)Ann Dowd, The LeftoversShannon Purser, Stranger ThingsCicely Tyson, How to Get Away with MurderAlison Wright, The Americans
Jojo Whilden / Netflix

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (pictured)

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Alison Wright, The Americans

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Hank Azaria, Ray DonovanBen Mendelsohn, BloodlineGerald McRaney, This Is UsDenis O&#x27;Hare, This Is UsBrian Tyree Henry, This Is UsBD Wong, Mr. Robot (pictured)
USA

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Denis O'Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

BD Wong, Mr. Robot (pictured)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (pictured)Black-ishMaster of NoneModern FamilySilicon ValleyUnbreakable Kimmy SchmidtVeep
FX

Atlanta (pictured)

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better ThingsJane Fonda, Grace and FrankieAllison Janney, MomEllie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy SchmidtJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepTracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (pictured)
ABC

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (pictured)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ishAziz Ansari, Master of None (pictured)Zach Galifianakis, BasketsDonald Glover, AtlantaWilliam H. Macy, ShamelessJeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Netflix

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (pictured)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night LiveAnna Chlumsky, VeepKathryn Hahn, TransparentLeslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (pictured)Judith Light, TransparentKate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
NBC

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (pictured)

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, BasketsAlec Baldwin, Saturday Night LiveTituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (pictured)Ty Burrell, Modern FamilyTony Hale, VeepMatt Walsh, Veep
Netflix

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (pictured)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, GirlsAngela Bassett, Master of NoneCarrie Fisher, Catastrophe (pictured)Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night LiveWanda Sykes, Black-ishKristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Amazon

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe (pictured)

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed, GirlsDave Chappelle, Saturday Night LiveTom Hanks, Saturday Night LiveHugh Laurie, VeepLin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (pictured)Matthew Rhys, Girls
NBC

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (pictured)

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little LiesFargoFeud: Bette and Joan (pictured)GeniusThe Night Of
FX

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan (pictured)

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero (pictured)Dolly Parton&#x27;s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of LoveThe Immortal Life of Henrietta LacksSherlock: The Lying DetectiveThe Wizard of Lies
Laurie Sparham / Netflix

Black Mirror: San Junipero (pictured)

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, FargoFelicity Huffman, American CrimeNicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (pictured)Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and JoanSusan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and JoanReese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
HBO

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (pictured)

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (pictured)Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying DetectiveRobert De Niro, The Wizard of LiesEwan McGregor, FargoGeoffrey Rush, GeniusJohn Turturro, The Night Of
HBO

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (pictured)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern, Big Little LiesJudy Davis, Feud: Bette and JoanJackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and JoanRegina King, American Crime (pictured)Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of LiesShailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Nicole Wilder / ABC

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime (pictured)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp, The Night OfAlfred Molina, Feud: Bette and JoanAlexander Skarsgård, Big Little LiesDavid Thewlis, Fargo (pictured)Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and JoanMichael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
FX

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo (pictured)

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (pictured)Jimmy Kimmel LiveLast Week Tonight With John OliverThe Late Late Show with James CordenThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertReal Time With Bill Maher
TBS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (pictured)

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing RaceAmerican Ninja WarriorProject RunwayRuPaul’s Drag RaceTop ChefThe Voice (pictured)
Trae Patton / NBC

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice (pictured)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin, Match GameRuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag RaceW. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau BellHeidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project RunwayGordon Ramsey, MasterChef JuniorMartha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha &amp; Snoop&#x27;s Potluck Dinner Party (pictured)
VH1

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Gordon Ramsey, MasterChef Junior

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party (pictured)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street (pictured)Documentary Now!Drunk HistoryPortlandiaSaturday Night LiveTracey Ullman’s Show
TruTV

Billy on the Street (pictured)

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Click here for a full list of 2017 Emmy nominees! The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be on Sept. 17 and will be hosted by Stephen Colbert.

CORRECTION

Samira Wiley's Emmy nomination is for The Handmaid's Tale, and Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT