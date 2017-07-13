Here Are All The 2017 Emmy Nominees
It's a big day for SNL and Westworld, which lead with 22 nominations each!
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Limited Series
Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Click here for a full list of 2017 Emmy nominees! The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be on Sept. 17 and will be hosted by Stephen Colbert.
CORRECTION
Samira Wiley's Emmy nomination is for The Handmaid's Tale, and Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.
