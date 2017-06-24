DeMario Jackson Will Not Return For This Season Of "Bachelor In Paradise"

A source close to Jackson has confirmed the reports to BuzzFeed News.

DeMario Jackson will not return for Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, a source close to the contestant has confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

A representative for Warner Bros., which produces The Bachelor franchise for ABC, had no comment and a representative for ABC directed BuzzFeed News back to Warner Bros. A representative for Jackson also had no comment.

The news Jackson would not return to the show was first reported by TMZ. A source close to Jackson told BuzzFeed News that he could potentially return for a future season of the series.

Jackson and fellow Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 contestant Corinne Olympios were at the center of an alleged incident on the set earlier this month that led Warner Bros. to shut down production after complaints were filed by two producers.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. announced that its investigation into the alleged incident revealed no evidence of misconduct.

As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of "Bachelor in Paradise" in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.

Warner Bros. shut down production on Season 4 on June 11, pending an investigation into "allegations of misconduct." As reports about the alleged incident took numerous lurid turns and cast members began speaking out, Jackson and Olympios both retained publicists and attorneys.

Olympios's publicist did not immediately respond when BuzzFeed News asked about her status on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

But it seems unlikely that she would return, considering that on Tuesday, her attorney, Martin Singer, issued the below statement that calls into question the credibility of Warner Bros.' findings:

It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone. It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 was originally scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8. A new premiere date has not been announced.