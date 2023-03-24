Lana Del Rey Confronts Mortality On Her New Album

Beneath her newly mature musings, the old Lana still exists. The best and worst of her musical career and persona beat from every song. Lana the seductor, self-obsessed and dramatic, flares up in scattered, biting lines: “If you want some basic bitch / Go to the Beverly Center and find her,” she scoffs on “Sweet.” And the line “Fuck me to death / Love me until I love myself” from Ocean Blvd’s title track would be right at home alongside “My pussy tastes like Pepsi cola,” that iconic phrase from Born to Die.

Lana the lover of Americana thrives here too, with references to John Denver, Rockefeller, and Ella Fitzgerald. Del Rey revamped her aesthetic in 2017, ahead of the release of her album Lust for Life. In her early career, she drew heavily from patriotic imagery, performing “ Born to Die ” in front of the US flag and cosplaying as Jackie Kennedy for the music video accompanying “ National Anthem .” After Donald Trump became president, she said it would feel “weird” and “uncomfortable” to continue romanticizing American symbols, but she never let go of an essential love for the pastoral and historical.

On 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!, her most widely acclaimed album to date, she subverted this style so cleverly that Pitchfork declared her “the next best American songwriter, period.” She tempered her romance with a grim surveillance of a crumbling world, injecting fire, danger, and TV into her visions of a lovely landscape.

On Ocean Blvd, Del Rey makes a similar move, setting the vivid gorgeousness of the natural world against a constant thrum of mortality. On standout track “Fingertips,” she sings of an adolescence where “all I wanted to do was kiss Aaron Greene and / Sit by the lake twisting lime into the drinks that they made,” conjuring an idyllic summer afternoon in her hometown of Lake Placid, New York. But then she sings, “Aaron ended up dead, not me.” She’s recounting the real tragedy of a real Aaron Greene. Later in the track, she tells her siblings, “Give me a mausoleum / In Rhode Island with Dad / Grandma, Grandpa, and Dave / Who hung himself high / In the national park sky.” This is another reference to a real death in Del Rey’s life; her uncle Dave died in Colorado in 2016, while she was on tour. It’s also an inimitable image, surreal and searing, vividly painted and quickly abandoned. It epitomizes Del Rey’s particular genius. She writes in quick, deft strokes; the simple additions of “high” and “sky” to the line about her uncle Dave make a straightforward depiction of death into a celestial scene.

But Ocean Blvd also reveals the twitchily defensive Lana, the one who posted a bizarre Instagram screed in 2020 where she complained of feminist hypocrisy. At the time, Del Rey wrote that she had been “crucified” for “glamorizing abuse,” even though other artists — she named primarily Black women like Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé — found success with songs “about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating, etc.” It was out of touch, and plenty of fans and critics told her so. But a trace of resentment still appears on the lengthily titled Ocean Blvd track “Grandfather Please Stand on the Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing.” Calling herself “regrettably also a white woman,” Del Rey insists, “I have good intentions even if I’m one of the last ones.” Sometimes, she still writes like someone under direct attack.

Still, the overwhelming feeling of listening to Ocean Blvd — and it is indeed overwhelming, churning in epic swells of violins and rolling piano riffs — is one of grief. Del Rey’s grief for her dead relatives overflows into every corner of her life, loose and formless and urgent. It gurgles up to the surface at inconvenient moments, as on “Sweet,” where she and a lover have “been making out a lot / Not talking ‘bout the stuff that’s at the very heart of things / Do you want children? / Do you wanna marry me?” She seems increasingly aware of her limited lifespan, and of the significant milestones of adult life that are passing her by. On “A&W,” the sprawling, seven-minute lead single whose title stands for “American whore,” she deadpans, “Did you know a singer can still be / Looking like a sidepiece at 33?”

But Del Rey is 37 now, and surprised to find herself in an almost matriarchal role. When she celebrates her friends’ love, as she does on “Margaret,” named for actor Margaret Qualley, fiancé of her producer Jack Antonoff, Del Rey sighs, “When you know, you know / And when you’re old, you’re old / Like Hollywood and me.” She’s nervous. She wants to make sure the world remembers her; on the titular track, she pleads, “Don’t forget me.” But she’s not sure how to ensure her legacy, whether she’s up to the task of preserving herself through art or family. Turning to her sister, she asks, “Will the baby be alright? / Will I have one of mine? / Can I handle it even if I do?”●