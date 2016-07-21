No, Trump Never Told People Magazine That Republicans Are "The Dumbest" Voters

The fake quote has been floating around the internet since about the time Trump announced his presidential bid in 2015. It has been widely shared on Twitter and Facebook by people eager to expose the businessman-turned-politician as a hypocrite for leading a party he once, allegedly, mocked.

"If I were to run, I'd run as a Republican," the fake quote reads. "They're the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they'd still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific."