No, Trump Never Told People Magazine That Republicans Are "The Dumbest" Voters

No, Trump Never Told People Magazine That Republicans Are "The Dumbest" Voters

It's a big fat fake.

By Ishmael N. Daro

Posted on July 21, 2016, at 2:12 p.m. ET

This meme about how Donald Trump called Republicans "the dumbest group of voters in the country" is fake.

The fake quote has been floating around the internet since about the time Trump announced his presidential bid in 2015. It has been widely shared on Twitter and Facebook by people eager to expose the businessman-turned-politician as a hypocrite for leading a party he once, allegedly, mocked.&quot;If I were to run, I&#x27;d run as a Republican,&quot; the fake quote reads. &quot;They&#x27;re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they&#x27;d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.&quot;

"If I were to run, I'd run as a Republican," the fake quote reads. "They're the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they'd still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific."

It's attributed to an interview he supposedly did with People magazine in 1998. But a search of People's back issues did not turn up an interview with Trump from that year.

The image for the meme is taken from an interview Trump did with Oprah in 1988, a full decade earlier than the supposed quote about stupid Republican voters.

Trump was frequently covered by People in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but not as a political figure. It was mostly about his marital woes.

The magazine told FactCheck.org earlier this year that it scoured its archives for the "Republicans" quote when the meme first surfaced.

"We combed through every Trump story in our archive," a spokesperson said. "We couldn’t find anything remotely like this quote — and no interview at all in 1998.”

Numerous outlets have already debunked the fake Trump quote, including Snopes, Gawker, and FactCheck.org. But this has been a resilient meme.

The fake quote has taken on a life of its own and simply refuses to die.

But if a quote seems too good to be true, it usually is.

