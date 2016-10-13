Katrina Pierson Said Trump Couldn't Have Groped A Woman On A Plane Because Of The Armrest

CNN

Pierson was addressing a New York Times report in which two new women accused Trump of forcing himself on them.

One of the women, Jessica Leeds, said she encountered Trump in the 1980s on a flight to New York. Leeds told the Times she was bumped up to first class and seated next to the real estate mogul. She said that about 45 minutes into the flight, Trump lifted the armrest between them and grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.

“He was like an octopus,” Leeds told the newspaper. “His hands were everywhere.”