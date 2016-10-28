How A Prankster Convinced People The Amish Would Win Trump The Election

The abcnews.com.co website is owned by Paul Horner, a longtime prankster who owns many other websites with similarly misleading URLs meant to fool careless readers into sharing his hoaxes. (Another site of his is cnn.com.de.)

Horner told BuzzFeed News he doesn't identify as a Democrat or Republican, but he is definitely not a Trump fan, saying the Republican candidate would set America back decades. Horner said he takes great pleasure from the idea that some Trump supporters might have been convinced to stay home on election day because the Amish had already delivered the election to the Republican nominee.

"I definitely want to do my part," Horner said.

Horner's article about the Amish vote had generated more than 85,000 comments, likes, and shares on Facebook by Friday afternoon. According to Horner, it racked up about 750,000 page views in two days.

"Trump supporters are just clinging on to anything, any possible hope, of something positive that could show a possible Trump win," Horner said. "That's why I think that story is going so viral right now."