How A Prankster Convinced People The Amish Would Win Trump The Election
A viral post about millions of Amish voters lining up behind Trump is just a clever hoax.
A lot of people were fooled this week into thinking that Donald Trump had locked up the election thanks to the Amish.
The hoax was published on abcnews.com.co — and it appears at first to be a real news article by ABC News.
The story also got a major assist from Google, which classified Horner's post as a real news article originating with ABC News.
At least two conservative blogs picked up Horner's story, treating it as fact. (They later updated with corrections.)
-
