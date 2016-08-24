This Guy Had A Hilariously Weird Fight With The New York Times Crossword

Negrin and @NYTimesWordplay kept up their back-and-forth for an entire evening and most of the next day.

"I was unsure if @NYTimesWordplay would get back to me," Negrin told BuzzFeed News. "We've flirted before... sometimes I brag about the times that I finish the daily mini puzzles. They're always very snarky."

He said that despite their previous dalliances, he didn't expect such a "rapid escalation" of emotions.

"But I'm not surprised that they held their own. It comes from a real place."