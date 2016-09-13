This Gut-Wrenching Photo Moved People To Help An Elderly Ice Pop Salesman Retire

Joel Cervantes Macias

The picture was taken by Joel Cervantes Macias, who told BuzzFeed News he was struck by the sight of the elderly man struggling to push his cart down the street.

"Everyone [was] walking past him like he wasn’t there," he said.

Macias pulled over and bought some paletas from him, then shared the photo on his Facebook page.

The response was immediate, and it soon led to a crowdfunding campaign to raise $3,000 to "give him a day off" from work. The GoFundMe page currently stands at about $325,000, and it's still climbing.

“It was shocking how amazing the response was," Macias said.