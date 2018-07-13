BuzzFeed News

Can You Tell Real News From Fake News? Take This Quiz To Find Out.

news / quiz

On this week's quiz: burgers, bees, and blimps.

By Ishmael N. Daro

Ishmael N. Daro

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 13, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. ET

  1. A man with no arms was charged with stabbing a tourist.

    It's real!

    According to the Associated Press, in Chicago, a homeless man without arms was charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly held a pair of scissors with his feet and stabbed a tourist who had asked him for directions. The man, 46, said he was defending himself after being attacked.

    It's real!
    Via WPTV

  2. This blimp of Donald Trump as a diaper-wearing baby flew over London during his visit to the UK.

    Simon Dawson / Reuters
    It's true!

    Protesters opposed to President Trump's policies crowdfunded to raise more than £30,000 to get the "Trump Baby" airborne, and they received permission from the city to fly it over Parliament Square during Trump's visit.

    It's true!
    Via Getty

  3. Dramatic footage showed divers under water during the rescue of the Thai soccer team that was stranded in a flooded cave.

    YouTube
    Nope!

    According to Storyful, the footage actually came from a 2012 video from Wisconsin, but many people — and some news outlets — shared it on social media as depicting the Thai rescue mission.

    Nope!

  4. Sir David Attenborough advised people to revive exhausted bees by feeding them sugar water.

    Reuters
    It's fake!

    A Facebook post purportedly written by the famed conservationist went viral this week advising people to help save the bees by feeding them sugar water for energy. But the post was written by a fake David Attenborough account, and the BBC asked Facebook to take down the fake page. (It's generally not a good idea to feed sugar water to bees, according to Australia's ABC.)

    It's fake!
    Via Facebook

  5. IHOP faked a name change to IHOB last month as a publicity stunt.

    Twitter
    It's true!

    The company claimed it changed its name to IHOB — International House of Burgers — after teasing the name change on social media. But this week, the restaurant chain came clean and admitted the whole thing was a stunt to promote its burger menu.

    It's true!
    Via Getty

  6. Donald Trump's official website now sells MAGA "tactical helmets."

    *
    False!

    There is no such "tactical helmet" for sale on the official Donald Trump website. This viral story comes from the Babylon Bee, a "Christian news satire" website.

    False!
    Via Babylon Bee

  7. Sarah Palin got pranked into doing a fake interview.

    Facebook
    It's true.

    The former governor of Alaska said she was tricked into doing a bizarre interview for a new TV show by Sacha Baron Cohen. The Borat actor has reportedly fooled a number of public figures into participating in embarrassing interviews. "Yup — we were duped. Ya' got me, Sacha. Feel better now?" Palin said on her Facebook page.

    It's true.
    Via Twitter
