Somebody Photographed UN Trucks Inside The U.S. And Now People Are Freaking Out

Alpine Armoring supplies armored vehicles to the military, police forces, and other organizations.

Fred Khoroushi, the company's CEO, told BuzzFeed News that "not very surprisingly, we have been receiving lots of innocent and not so innocent inquiries and wild speculations on this subject matter."

Khoroushi said that seeing UN vehicles being transported on American roadways is not unusual or cause for alarm.

"These vehicles would presumably end up where the UN wants them deployed at," he said.

A company spokesperson earlier confirmed to the debunking website Snopes that the trucks seen in the viral photos were bought by the UN and were being shipped overseas.