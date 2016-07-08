BuzzFeed News

12 People Died In A Massive Traffic Jam In Indonesia Following Ramadan

"There's no space on the road. We don't have a solution."

By Ishmael N. Daro

Headshot of Ishmael N. Daro

Ishmael N. Daro

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 8, 2016, at 3:59 p.m. ET

At least a dozen people died in a massive, three-day traffic jam in Indonesia as motorists crowded the roads to get to their hometowns for the end of Ramadan.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

"There is a bottleneck there, where there's a petrol station very nearby and many people queue," an official told AFP. "There's no space on the road. We don't have a solution."

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

