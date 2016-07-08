12 People Died In A Massive Traffic Jam In Indonesia Following Ramadan

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Officials say most of the victims were elderly, according to BBC News. The deaths were likely caused by a combination of dehydration and fatigue, although one death was attributed to poisoning from exhaust fumes.

The deaths took place at a chokepoint in the city of Brebes on the island of Java. The jam at the Brebes exit, which locals have dubbed "Brexit," caused gridlock stretching back for 13 miles.