Houseless People In Los Angeles Are Using Mobile Memorials To Humanize And Grieve The Deaths Of Their Community Members

Theo Henderson was in a hurry. He was walking through Little Tokyo in Los Angeles and recognized a fellow unhoused person he knew, but in his haste, didn’t say hi. The next day, Henderson watched the man’s body be zipped into a bag.

But it wasn’t the death that most disturbed Henderson, it was the reaction from people who continued to go about their day, ignoring what was happening right in front of them.

“They just walked on like it was every day as usual,” he said. “It made me realize how disconnected the housed community is.”



The image stayed with Henderson, a 48-year-old unhoused activist-in-residence at the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, so he decided to do something about it and began planning mobile memorials — called “Can You See Me?” — around the city to grieve his unhoused neighbors who have died. Henderson said that at the memorial last year, people told stories about unhoused family members whom they had never publicly acknowledged before.

“A woman told me that her father was unhoused and she was ashamed of bringing it up. It got a lot of those conversations going,” he said.

People experiencing homelessness are dying at an increasing rate in Los Angeles. A preliminary count from the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner found that 1,612 unhoused people died in 2021. Five years ago, that number was just under 1,000. Advocates believe 2022 will surpass last year’s numbers due to a lack of affordable housing and other support services.

All of this is more reason, Henderson said, to hold space for those to grieve.