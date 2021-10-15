UK Lawmaker David Amess Has Died After Being Stabbed At A Meeting With His Constituents

Police officers and ambulance crew attend following the stabbing of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he met with constituents.

A UK lawmaker has died after being stabbed at a meeting with his constituents on Friday.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times at one of his bimonthly meetings, which was being held at Belfairs Methodist Church. Amess had been an MP for 38 years.



"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said in a statement.



Police added that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The man is currently being held in custody and the police are not looking for anyone else.

This attack comes five years after MP Jo Cox was fatally shot and stabbed in northern England. Her husband, Brendan Cox, tweeted his condolences and said the attack brings everything back for him.

"The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now," Cox tweeted.