UK Lawmaker David Amess Has Died After Being Stabbed At A Meeting With His Constituents

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 15, 2021, at 12:59 p.m. ET

Posted on October 15, 2021, at 11:25 a.m. ET

John Keeble / Getty Images

Police officers and ambulance crew attend following the stabbing of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he met with constituents.

A UK lawmaker has died after being stabbed at a meeting with his constituents on Friday.

Zoe Norfolk / Getty Images

David Amess

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times at one of his bimonthly meetings, which was being held at Belfairs Methodist Church. Amess had been an MP for 38 years.

"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said in a statement.

Police added that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The man is currently being held in custody and the police are not looking for anyone else.

This attack comes five years after MP Jo Cox was fatally shot and stabbed in northern England. Her husband, Brendan Cox, tweeted his condolences and said the attack brings everything back for him.

"The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now," Cox tweeted.

Brendan Cox @MrBrendanCox

My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.

Amess was 69 years old and leaves behind a wife and five children. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2015 for his political and public service.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Amess, calling him "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics".

"He also had an outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable," Johnson said. "Whether the people who are suffering from endometriosis, passing laws to end cruelty to animals or doing a huge amount to reduce the fuel poverty suffered by people up and down the country.

"We’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much loved friend and colleague our thoughts today are very much with his wife and his children and his family."

Carrie Johnson, the wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shared her condolences for Amess.

Carrie Johnson @carrielbjohnson

Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.

With Union Flags being lowered to half-mast above Downing Street in honor of Amess, tributes from ministers have started pouring in.

Michael Gove @michaelgove

David Amess’s passing is heart-breakingly sad. Just terrible, terrible news. He was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all, hIs every word and act were marked by kindness. My heart goes out to his family

Robert Halfon MP -Working Hard for Harlow- @halfon4harlowMP

So so sad about Sir David Amess. He embodied Essex man. Kind, thoughtful funny, compassionate and generous spirited. May he rest in peace.

Yvette Cooper @YvetteCooperMP

Just devastating news. David Amess was one of the kindest, friendliest people you could meet. Completely dedicated to serving his constituency, involved in so many causes &amp; important work on animal welfare. But above all, just kind and keen to help others. We will all miss him

Liz Truss @trussliz

Devastated to hear the terrible news about Sir David Amess MP. He was a lovely, lovely man and a superb parliamentarian. My thoughts are with all his family and friends.

