UK Lawmaker David Amess Has Died After Being Stabbed At A Meeting With His Constituents
Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
A UK lawmaker has died after being stabbed at a meeting with his constituents on Friday.
Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times at one of his bimonthly meetings, which was being held at Belfairs Methodist Church. Amess had been an MP for 38 years.
"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said in a statement.
Police added that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The man is currently being held in custody and the police are not looking for anyone else.
This attack comes five years after MP Jo Cox was fatally shot and stabbed in northern England. Her husband, Brendan Cox, tweeted his condolences and said the attack brings everything back for him.
"The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now," Cox tweeted.
Amess was 69 years old and leaves behind a wife and five children. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2015 for his political and public service.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Amess, calling him "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics".
"He also had an outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable," Johnson said. "Whether the people who are suffering from endometriosis, passing laws to end cruelty to animals or doing a huge amount to reduce the fuel poverty suffered by people up and down the country.
"We’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much loved friend and colleague our thoughts today are very much with his wife and his children and his family."
Carrie Johnson, the wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shared her condolences for Amess.
With Union Flags being lowered to half-mast above Downing Street in honor of Amess, tributes from ministers have started pouring in.
