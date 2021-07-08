A video Tarte Cosmetics posted to its Instagram account of someone using its Timeless Smoothing Primer has gone viral because people on the internet have accused the company of using a filter on it.

In the Reel, the person applies the primer on their face with a voiceover that says the product is "like a filter, without a filter." The Reel currently has 3 million views.



After Tarte posted the video though, people on the internet began to complain. Some claimed they could see a filter being used to smoothen the texture of the person's skin.

"You can see the edited part SO obviously," wrote one person. "Stop the false advertising. Wow."

In response to the backlash, a spokesperson from Tarte denied the allegations.

"We can confirm that a filter was not used in this video and we did not retouch it in any way," said the spokesperson.