Starbucks Stores Across The US Are Experiencing Shortages On Some Items Due To Supply Problems

A spokesperson for Starbucks told BuzzFeed News that the specific items affected will vary by market and store.

Noam Galai / Getty Images People stand outside Starbucks on Manhattan's Upper West Side on March 23, 2021, in New York City.

The supply problems at Starbucks have gone from grande to venti. For months now, Starbucks customers have been complaining online about some of their favorite drink and food items being unavailable at certain cafés across the US due to a shortage of supplies. This week on the Starbucks app, customers were told there was a supply shortage leading to items being temporarily out of stock, leaving many coffee lovers confused.

Why haven't they declared the Starbucks breakfast sandwich shortage a national emergency yet??!? Twitter: @Blazy_Susan

According to Insider, the shortages started in April with oat milk running out in some stores across the country after only being on the menu for a month. Bloomberg reported in March that Oatly, the suppliers of Starbucks' oat milk, have been experiencing supply issues due to the delay in the production of a new plant, a rise in consumer demand, and other complicating factors related to the pandemic.

But the supply chain issues are only getting worse and have affected other items in recent weeks. On Monday, Insider reported that they had obtained an internal memo from Starbucks that lists 25 items that have been placed on "temporary hold" due to supply issues. According to Insider, popular items like hazelnut syrup, toffee nut syrup, chai tea bags, and green iced tea were on the list. The news tracks with the complaints from customers, many of whom have vented about their ventis on social media.

Starbucks needs to get the caramel shortage under control I need my crack for the morning Twitter: @plurtramp

There is a starbucks chai and spinach feta wrap shortage in the bay and I have not ordered anything else for the past 2 years so I walked out with a water and a cake pop because I have absolutely no idea what else to order Twitter: @nicholasvivar

Employees have also joined customers in speaking out online to share their frustrations dealing with the shortage.



bro starbucks is outta everything 😭 biggest shortage ever and customers are still mad at us Twitter: @yanissssM

PLEASE DONT YELL AT STARBUCKS BARISTAS IF WE RUN OUT OF SOMETHING TO MAKE YOUR DRINK! STARBUCKS IS HAVING A SHORTAGE ON ITEMS AND WE (BARISTAS) HAVE NO CONTROL OVER IT! THANK YOU! Twitter: @lolitsmeli

One employee posted a video to TikTok showing themselves supposedly shopping for ingredients such as ice and syrup at a grocery store with the text, "We ain't even Starbucks no more."