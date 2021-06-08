 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Starbucks Stores Across The US Are Experiencing Shortages On Some Items Due To Supply Problems

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Starbucks Stores Across The US Are Experiencing Shortages On Some Items Due To Supply Problems

A spokesperson for Starbucks told BuzzFeed News that the specific items affected will vary by market and store.

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 8, 2021, at 4:09 p.m. ET

Noam Galai / Getty Images

People stand outside Starbucks on Manhattan's Upper West Side on March 23, 2021, in New York City.

The supply problems at Starbucks have gone from grande to venti.

For months now, Starbucks customers have been complaining online about some of their favorite drink and food items being unavailable at certain cafés across the US due to a shortage of supplies.

This week on the Starbucks app, customers were told there was a supply shortage leading to items being temporarily out of stock, leaving many coffee lovers confused.

Blazy Susan @Blazy_Susan

Why haven't they declared the Starbucks breakfast sandwich shortage a national emergency yet??!?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Blazy_Susan

According to Insider, the shortages started in April with oat milk running out in some stores across the country after only being on the menu for a month.

Bloomberg reported in March that Oatly, the suppliers of Starbucks' oat milk, have been experiencing supply issues due to the delay in the production of a new plant, a rise in consumer demand, and other complicating factors related to the pandemic.

But the supply chain issues are only getting worse and have affected other items in recent weeks.

On Monday, Insider reported that they had obtained an internal memo from Starbucks that lists 25 items that have been placed on "temporary hold" due to supply issues.

According to Insider, popular items like hazelnut syrup, toffee nut syrup, chai tea bags, and green iced tea were on the list.

The news tracks with the complaints from customers, many of whom have vented about their ventis on social media.

ᑕᕼᑌᑕKIE 🧡 @plurtramp

Starbucks needs to get the caramel shortage under control I need my crack for the morning

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @plurtramp
gaslighting mcqueen @nicholasvivar

There is a starbucks chai and spinach feta wrap shortage in the bay and I have not ordered anything else for the past 2 years so I walked out with a water and a cake pop because I have absolutely no idea what else to order

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @nicholasvivar

Employees have also joined customers in speaking out online to share their frustrations dealing with the shortage.

bell @yanissssM

bro starbucks is outta everything 😭 biggest shortage ever and customers are still mad at us

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @yanissssM
Melissa Alvarez @lolitsmeli

PLEASE DONT YELL AT STARBUCKS BARISTAS IF WE RUN OUT OF SOMETHING TO MAKE YOUR DRINK! STARBUCKS IS HAVING A SHORTAGE ON ITEMS AND WE (BARISTAS) HAVE NO CONTROL OVER IT! THANK YOU!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @lolitsmeli

One employee posted a video to TikTok showing themselves supposedly shopping for ingredients such as ice and syrup at a grocery store with the text, "We ain't even Starbucks no more."

@torivile

ice in the toddy bc no ice bucket / store bought lemonade and syrups?¿ #starbucks #fyp

♬ original sound - Ok

A spokesperson for Starbucks told BuzzFeed News that the specific items affected will vary by market and store.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working quickly and closely with our supply chain vendors to restock items as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT