Starbucks Stores Across The US Are Experiencing Shortages On Some Items Due To Supply Problems
A spokesperson for Starbucks told BuzzFeed News that the specific items affected will vary by market and store.
The supply problems at Starbucks have gone from grande to venti.
For months now, Starbucks customers have been complaining online about some of their favorite drink and food items being unavailable at certain cafés across the US due to a shortage of supplies.
This week on the Starbucks app, customers were told there was a supply shortage leading to items being temporarily out of stock, leaving many coffee lovers confused.
According to Insider, the shortages started in April with oat milk running out in some stores across the country after only being on the menu for a month.
Bloomberg reported in March that Oatly, the suppliers of Starbucks' oat milk, have been experiencing supply issues due to the delay in the production of a new plant, a rise in consumer demand, and other complicating factors related to the pandemic.
But the supply chain issues are only getting worse and have affected other items in recent weeks.
On Monday, Insider reported that they had obtained an internal memo from Starbucks that lists 25 items that have been placed on "temporary hold" due to supply issues.
According to Insider, popular items like hazelnut syrup, toffee nut syrup, chai tea bags, and green iced tea were on the list.
The news tracks with the complaints from customers, many of whom have vented about their ventis on social media.
Employees have also joined customers in speaking out online to share their frustrations dealing with the shortage.
One employee posted a video to TikTok showing themselves supposedly shopping for ingredients such as ice and syrup at a grocery store with the text, "We ain't even Starbucks no more."
A spokesperson for Starbucks told BuzzFeed News that the specific items affected will vary by market and store.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working quickly and closely with our supply chain vendors to restock items as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.
-
Ikran Dahir is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.