Online Retailer Shein Was Selling A "Metal Swastika Pendant" Necklace Until People Noticed
Earlier this week, the clothing company apologized for selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative carpets.
Online fashion retailer Shein has removed a necklace it described online as a "swastika pendant necklace" after a huge backlash.
The necklace was on sale for $2.50. The website doesn't appear to have any further products for sale with that description.
Stop Antisemitism, an advocacy organization, posted a screenshot of the necklace on its Instagram page and wrote, "we demand that #shein IMMEDIATELY remove this item from their website as it represents the mass murder of millions." Less than an hour after the post was uploaded to Instagram, the necklace was removed.
In the comments for Shein's latest Instagram post, people are asking for an explanation.
People said they are disgusted, especially as it surfaced after the brand gave an apology earlier this week for selling Muslim prayer rugs as decorative mats.
In its apology, Shein said it had formed a product review committee consisting of staffers from different cultures and religions to prevent any future incidents.
Some Twitter users wondered why a retailer would sell a swastika.
Others pointed out that before the swastika was used by Nazis, it had been used as a symbol of good fortune for thousands of years by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.
However, many people pointed out the symbol is primarily associated with Nazism and anti-Semitism in the Western world.
Shein did not return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
-
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.