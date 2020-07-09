Online Retailer Shein Was Selling A "Metal Swastika Pendant" Necklace Until People Noticed

Earlier this week, the clothing company apologized for selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative carpets.

Online fashion retailer Shein has removed a necklace it described online as a "swastika pendant necklace" after a huge backlash.



The necklace was on sale for $2.50. The website doesn't appear to have any further products for sale with that description.



Stop Antisemitism, an advocacy organization, posted a screenshot of the necklace on its Instagram page and wrote, "we demand that #shein IMMEDIATELY remove this item from their website as it represents the mass murder of millions." Less than an hour after the post was uploaded to Instagram, the necklace was removed.



In the comments for Shein's latest Instagram post, people are asking for an explanation.

People said they are disgusted, especially as it surfaced after the brand gave an apology earlier this week for selling Muslim prayer rugs as decorative mats. In its apology, Shein said it had formed a product review committee consisting of staffers from different cultures and religions to prevent any future incidents.

People correcting people on the origin on the swastika and yo, that’s not the point. The point is that @SHEIN_official is ONCE AGAIN NOT EVEN A WEEK AFTER THEIR LAST NONSENSE profiting off religious symbols. https://t.co/YKNNlJTVeA

So what was said about SHEIN again????? This is fucking disgusting

Some Twitter users wondered why a retailer would sell a swastika.

.......who in their right mind would sell a damn swastika?! 😐 https://t.co/vgPEjYtGdQ

Others pointed out that before the swastika was used by Nazis, it had been used as a symbol of good fortune for thousands of years by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.



Y’all need to educate yourselves instead of jumping on the drama bandwagon after 0.23592 seconds. This isn’t the nazi symbol this is a religious symbol of spirituality for south asian religions like Hinduism and Buddhism. The nazis stole it and flipped it anti-clockwise. https://t.co/XpNhDm0orB

However, many people pointed out the symbol is primarily associated with Nazism and anti-Semitism in the Western world.

to y’all defending @SHEIN_official yes the symbol has many meanings, but what’s the FIRST thing that comes to mind... https://t.co/kO8d3jiI3D