 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Online Retailer Shein Was Selling A "Metal Swastika Pendant" Necklace Until People Noticed

Trending

Online Retailer Shein Was Selling A "Metal Swastika Pendant" Necklace Until People Noticed

Earlier this week, the clothing company apologized for selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative carpets.

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 9, 2020, at 3:28 p.m. ET

Shein / Screenshot / Via shein.co.uk

Online fashion retailer Shein has removed a necklace it described online as a "swastika pendant necklace" after a huge backlash.

The necklace was on sale for $2.50. The website doesn't appear to have any further products for sale with that description.

Stop Antisemitism, an advocacy organization, posted a screenshot of the necklace on its Instagram page and wrote, "we demand that #shein IMMEDIATELY remove this item from their website as it represents the mass murder of millions." Less than an hour after the post was uploaded to Instagram, the necklace was removed.

In the comments for Shein's latest Instagram post, people are asking for an explanation.

Instagram comments read: "Sooooo why y'all selling swastikas?!" "Y'all wanna talk about the swastika necklaces or?"
Screenshot / SHEIN

People said they are disgusted, especially as it surfaced after the brand gave an apology earlier this week for selling Muslim prayer rugs as decorative mats.

In its apology, Shein said it had formed a product review committee consisting of staffers from different cultures and religions to prevent any future incidents.

People correcting people on the origin on the swastika and yo, that’s not the point. The point is that @SHEIN_official is ONCE AGAIN NOT EVEN A WEEK AFTER THEIR LAST NONSENSE profiting off religious symbols. https://t.co/YKNNlJTVeA
Amyleigh ☕️ Black Lives Matter @AmyleighCraigg

People correcting people on the origin on the swastika and yo, that’s not the point. The point is that @SHEIN_official is ONCE AGAIN NOT EVEN A WEEK AFTER THEIR LAST NONSENSE profiting off religious symbols. https://t.co/YKNNlJTVeA

Reply Retweet Favorite
So what was said about SHEIN again????? This is fucking disgusting
ghostwavesco.com is open @killerkingggg

So what was said about SHEIN again????? This is fucking disgusting

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some Twitter users wondered why a retailer would sell a swastika.

.......who in their right mind would sell a damn swastika?! 😐 https://t.co/vgPEjYtGdQ
Zoey @zoeyy227

.......who in their right mind would sell a damn swastika?! 😐 https://t.co/vgPEjYtGdQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others pointed out that before the swastika was used by Nazis, it had been used as a symbol of good fortune for thousands of years by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.

Y’all need to educate yourselves instead of jumping on the drama bandwagon after 0.23592 seconds. This isn’t the nazi symbol this is a religious symbol of spirituality for south asian religions like Hinduism and Buddhism. The nazis stole it and flipped it anti-clockwise. https://t.co/XpNhDm0orB
lau 🕊 @lauren_eileen99

Y’all need to educate yourselves instead of jumping on the drama bandwagon after 0.23592 seconds. This isn’t the nazi symbol this is a religious symbol of spirituality for south asian religions like Hinduism and Buddhism. The nazis stole it and flipped it anti-clockwise. https://t.co/XpNhDm0orB

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, many people pointed out the symbol is primarily associated with Nazism and anti-Semitism in the Western world.

to y’all defending @SHEIN_official yes the symbol has many meanings, but what’s the FIRST thing that comes to mind... https://t.co/kO8d3jiI3D
goblin girl @sarahmhawkinson

to y’all defending @SHEIN_official yes the symbol has many meanings, but what’s the FIRST thing that comes to mind... https://t.co/kO8d3jiI3D

Reply Retweet Favorite

Shein did not return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

ADVERTISEMENT