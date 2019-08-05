 Skip To Content
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Apologized For His Tweet About Mass Shootings

"As an educator, I personally value knowing with precision and accuracy what reaction anything that I say (or write) will instill in my audience, and I got this one wrong."

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 5, 2019, at 2:53 p.m. ET

Posted on August 5, 2019, at 8:42 a.m. ET

Over the weekend, two mass shootings took place in the US. The first, in El Paso, Texas, left at least 22 people dead; hours later, a shooter killed at least 9 people in Dayton, Ohio.

Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted about the attacks, comparing the number who died to other statistics.

He said: "Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data."

Neil deGrasse Tyson @neiltyson

In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose… 500 to Medical errors 300 to the Flu 250 to Suicide 200 to Car Accidents 40 to Homicide via Handgun Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.

People were not happy with his tweet.

Some said he tried to normalize gun violence with his tweet.

Today he published an apology on his Facebook account, and clarified his tweet. He said, "My intent was to offer objectively true information that might help shape conversations and reactions to preventable ways we die."

Some accepted his apology.

But others were less impressed.

