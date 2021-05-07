This Green Satin Dress Is Going Viral Because So Many Muslim Women Bought It For Eid

Earlier this week, Nareeman Bari, a 20-year-old college student from South Florida, made a TikTok holding a card with the text "Muslim girls when they see a silk dress while looking for an Eid outfit." The TikTok ended up going viral but it wasn't just the video that struck a chord with people — it was also the caption, "especially that green one from Shein."



The comments were mostly from women expressing surprise that everyone had somehow coordinated to buy a green satin dress from Shein. Bari and many others were referring to this now sold-out dress.

Shein / Screenshot

Bari told BuzzFeed News she noticed the trend when she started looking for an Eid outfit and asked her friends for advice on what she should wear. "They sent me pictures of silk dresses and then I would see so many Muslim girls on TikTok buying the same type of silk dresses as well, so I got the idea to do the TikTok and knew there were some girls that might relate."



Courtesy Nareeman Bari

Her video has 49,000 views and over a thousand comments from people relating or sharing more links for other places that have a similar dress.



Bari said she was really surprised to see the video go viral. "I loved that people were liking it and relating to it and I found it cute and kinda ironic how some girls started using the comment section to help even more people find silk dresses for Eid," she said.

TikTok

One of the women who commented is Asiya. She told BuzzFeed News, "It seems like silk dresses are all the rave nowadays and I'm here for it." Asiya said she thinks it's pretty amazing. "Muslim girls unified over silk," said Asiya. "And I think we owe it to the Muslim companies advertising their silk dress product online made me fall in love at first sight way before Ramadan started."



Muslim fashion companies have been selling a range of silk dresses over the past year. After Muslim blogger Shahd Batal did a collection for Asos, featuring two satin maxi dresses, they sold out almost instantly.



Eid Mubarak Honey Cake 🍯✨ Twitter: @_nadirahp

this is the prettiest dress I own Twitter: @iamsamiira_

Shahd Batal told BuzzFeed News she started working on her Asos edit before the pandemic and wanted to include Eid outfits. "It was difficult to find cute maxi dresses that didn’t have slits so that was the main priority," she said. "I chose the yellow tie satin dress because yellow suits all Black women and I wanted to see the girlies take cute sunset Eid pics. The orange dress was the only one I didn’t question."



She said she found the cut to be flattering and she felt beautiful in it and knew that others would feel that way too. "I don’t think any of us expected it would be as popular as it got last year," she said, "but as people were posting their Eid fits it was obvious which was the favorite — it also was the first to sell out."



"It was cool knowing people who didn’t know or follow me shopped the edit so it felt bigger than me and I was just grateful that at a time of so much unease, I could help contribute to moments of joy," she added.

