This British “Love Island” YouTuber Released A Video Acknowledging He’d Done Sex Work To Escape A Horrifyingly Violent Childhood

British TikToker Murad Merali, who is well known for his viral Love Island recaps, posted a seven-minute YouTube video on Wednesday morning addressing allegations that he participated in so-called race play–related sex work, and explained that he did this work because he’d been repeatedly raped as a child and was in need of money.

“Some of this information that I'm going to reveal, I did not want to reveal,” Merali said. “But I've had no choice now but to reveal this, because I need to reveal it.”

In a now-deleted thread, a Twitter user on Tuesday evening posted a series of screenshots of a blog that used racial slurs as a part of “race play,” a type of BDSM role play where people engage in racialized sexual situations, and videos that show people engaging in foot fetish sex acts that also included racist language.

Merali’s face doesn’t appear in the videos but his voice can be heard, both calling people racial slurs and demanding they say them about themselves.