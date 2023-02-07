A Former London Police Officer Was Sentenced To Life In Prison For Raping And Assaulting A Dozen Women Over 17 Years

Former London police officer David Carrick was sentenced on Tuesday to a total of 36 life sentences for 85 offenses against 12 women. Carrick, a veteran police officer, had pleaded guilty on Jan. 16 to raping, kidnapping, and sexually assaulting women over the span of 17 years.

Carrick was an officer for London’s Metropolitan Police Service for over 20 years until he was arrested for rape in October 2021 and suspended from work. He was officially fired after a misconduct hearing in January 2023 following his guilty plea. His final years as an officer were in an elite police unit — the same unit as former police officer Wayne Couzens, who kidnapped, raped, and murdered Sarah Everard in March 2021. Couzens was sentenced to life in prison later that same year.

Carrick used his position as a police officer to intimidate his victims from coming forward, Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said at the sentencing. “You joined the Metropolitan Police in 2001,” she said. “That puts you in a unique position with exceptional powers to coerce and control.”