French President Emmanuel Macron Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a statement from his office.

Macron got tested as soon as the first symptoms appeared, the statement read, adding it's not clear how the president was exposed to the virus.

In October, Macron's wife, Brigette, had to isolate after coming in contact with someone who tested positive.



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa will be isolating because they met with President Macron.

