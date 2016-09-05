BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Sharing Their Black Boy Joy And It Is The Best Thing Ever

news

People Are Sharing Their Black Boy Joy And It Is The Best Thing Ever

Thanks Chance.

By Ikran Dahir

Headshot of Ikran Dahir

Ikran Dahir

BuzzFeed UK News Fellow

Posted on September 5, 2016, at 11:32 a.m. ET

Last week after the VMAs, Chance the Rapper, shared photos of himself along with the hashtag #BlackBoyJoy.

#BlackBoyJoy
Lil Chano From 79th @chancetherapper

#BlackBoyJoy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nicholas Hunt / FilmMagic / Via Twitter: @chancetherapper

The hashtag existed before Chance’s tweet, but the rapper’s use of the inspiring phrase lead to a huge number of men sharing photos.

#blackboyjoy
Lil Chano From 79th @chancetherapper

#blackboyjoy

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people are loving it.

#blackboyjoy is awesome. We steal boyhood and joy from so many black boys &amp; men. I love to see a happy, playful black boy/man.
billie ocean @kiaspeaks

#blackboyjoy is awesome. We steal boyhood and joy from so many black boys &amp; men. I love to see a happy, playful black boy/man.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The pictures people have shared are guaranteed to make your day. Like this boy going down a slide.

S/O to @chancetherapper for being a PHENOMENAL MAN! Pic: My Nephew Quadir playing at the playground. #BLACKBOYJOY
#KiJustSayin @kierraleone_

S/O to @chancetherapper for being a PHENOMENAL MAN! Pic: My Nephew Quadir playing at the playground. #BLACKBOYJOY

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Or this guy smiling.

Smiling is a key component to Joy #BlackBoyJoy ✊🏾
©DThurst™ @I_Am_DariusT

Smiling is a key component to Joy #BlackBoyJoy ✊🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite
Since Chance started the #BlackBoyJoy hashtag my crews gotta be a part of it 😁😁😁
Halfrican D. Prince⁶ @JustynRusso

Since Chance started the #BlackBoyJoy hashtag my crews gotta be a part of it 😁😁😁

Reply Retweet Favorite

This little boy is just out here living life.

#BlackBoyJoy a handsome blessing😘😘😘😍😍😍🙌🙌 Duglas🙌🙌
Ms JacksonHott @Hollywoodb921

#BlackBoyJoy a handsome blessing😘😘😘😍😍😍🙌🙌 Duglas🙌🙌

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pictures of people in their natural element.

No better feeling than when I'm in my element #BlackBoyJoy
The City's Son @TrippFontane

No better feeling than when I'm in my element #BlackBoyJoy

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I still mess with u, u just ain't ever heard. #pejashot #BlackBoyJoy Pc @urgfjournalist / @Candalien
😩 pourquoi . @pejamane

I still mess with u, u just ain't ever heard. #pejashot #BlackBoyJoy Pc @urgfjournalist / @Candalien

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this cutie off to a date.

Y'all can't tell me my nephew ain't the ish. Here he is going on a movie date. Lol. #BlackBoy #BlackBoyJoy
Darnell L. Moore @Moore_Darnell

Y'all can't tell me my nephew ain't the ish. Here he is going on a movie date. Lol. #BlackBoy #BlackBoyJoy

Reply Retweet Favorite
#BlackBoyJoy Family Edition
Soul Brotha @KINGdomeMental

#BlackBoyJoy Family Edition

Reply Retweet Favorite

Same.

I'M HERE FOR THIS I LOVE MY CAREFREE BLACK BOYS 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #BlackBoyJoy
✨jazz✨ @gottazayn1010

I'M HERE FOR THIS I LOVE MY CAREFREE BLACK BOYS 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #BlackBoyJoy

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT