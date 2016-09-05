People Are Sharing Their Black Boy Joy And It Is The Best Thing Ever
Thanks Chance.
Last week after the VMAs, Chance the Rapper, shared photos of himself along with the hashtag #BlackBoyJoy.
The hashtag existed before Chance’s tweet, but the rapper’s use of the inspiring phrase lead to a huge number of men sharing photos.
And people are loving it.
The pictures people have shared are guaranteed to make your day. Like this boy going down a slide.
Or this guy smiling.
This little boy is just out here living life.
Pictures of people in their natural element.
And this cutie off to a date.
Same.
-
