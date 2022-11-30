A Black Woman Said She Was Left With “Mixed Feelings” After A Racist Conversation With A Buckingham Palace Official

Fulani first replied with her organization's name. The Palace official continued to ask Fulani questions, she said, including, “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?” and “No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “All members of the Household are being reminded of the strict diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

The Palace said it was taking the incident "extremely seriously" and investigating it further.

“We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes,” the Palace said in a statement. “In the meantime, the individual concerned wishes to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”