BTS Are Officially On Hiatus Until 2025 Because It’s Mandatory Military Service Time

Jin will start the process of enlistment after the release of his upcoming single, and the remaining members are expected to do the same after they each release their own solo projects.

In 2020, Jin was asked at a press conference about military service, to which he said, "If there's a call from my country and the timing is right, I will accept [the duty] at any time.

"It's something all the members often talk about, and all of us plan to accept military service," he added.

In “What Do You Think,” Suga raps, “We'll go serve in the military when the time comes.”

In 2018, Son Heung-min, a 28-year-old footballer for South Korea's national team and Tottenham Hotspur, became exempt from enlistment after being on the team that won in the final Asian Games match against Japan.

His exemption meant that the required two-year enlistment became reduced to four weeks, which he started in April 2020 after isolating himself for two weeks. He has since completed it and has returned to playing football in the UK.

The label put fans of the group first by announcing news of their enlistment on Weverse, a social media app for fans. The news was met with a lot of emotion, followed by fans guessing when their enlistment will be over. And, of course, lots of memes.