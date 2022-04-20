A$AP Rocky Has Been Arrested As A Suspect In A Shooting In Los Angeles

Rakim Mayers, who is better known as rapper A$AP Rocky, was arrested in connection with a November 2021 shooting, after he landed early Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, police said.



The Los Angeles Police Department identified Mayers, 33, as a suspect in a shooting that took place on Nov. 6 last year during an argument that escalated between "two acquaintances" in the Hollywood area, police said.

During the confrontation, the suspect fired a handgun at a victim who sustained a minor injury, according to the LAPD. Police did not identify the victim but said that he later sought medical treatment. The suspect and two other men fled on foot after the shooting, authorities said.

Detectives have now identified the suspect as Mayers, who is currently in a relationship with Rihanna. She is expecting her first child with Mayers.