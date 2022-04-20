A$AP Rocky Has Been Arrested As A Suspect In A Shooting In Los Angeles
The rapper had just landed in a private plane, returning from a trip to Barbados with his girlfriend, Rihanna, when he was detained by police.
Rakim Mayers, who is better known as rapper A$AP Rocky, was arrested in connection with a November 2021 shooting, after he landed early Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, police said.
The Los Angeles Police Department identified Mayers, 33, as a suspect in a shooting that took place on Nov. 6 last year during an argument that escalated between "two acquaintances" in the Hollywood area, police said.
During the confrontation, the suspect fired a handgun at a victim who sustained a minor injury, according to the LAPD. Police did not identify the victim but said that he later sought medical treatment. The suspect and two other men fled on foot after the shooting, authorities said.
Detectives have now identified the suspect as Mayers, who is currently in a relationship with Rihanna. She is expecting her first child with Mayers.
The rapper had landed in a private plane, returning from a trip to Barbados with Rihanna, when he was met by police at the airport. He is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon (firearm).
Mayers' attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed the arrest to NBC News. He did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Representatives for Rihanna and Mayers also did not respond to requests for comment.
In 2019, Mayers was arrested in Sweden following an altercation for which he was later found guilty of assault and handed a suspended sentence.