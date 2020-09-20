 Skip To Content
Explore Thousands Of Suspicious Payments Sent Around The World

This interactive map, created by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists for the FinCEN Files investigation, shows $35 billion in transactions — reported as suspicious by banks and other financial institutions — making their way through the global financial system.

By International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Picture of International Consortium of Investigative Journalists International Consortium of Investigative Journalists BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on September 20, 2020, at 1:22 p.m. ET

The map below was created by ICIJ, using documents shared by BuzzFeed News through the FinCEN Files collaboration.

Go here to read more about the FinCEN Files.

