Explore Thousands Of Suspicious Payments Sent Around The World
This interactive map, created by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists for the FinCEN Files investigation, shows $35 billion in transactions — reported as suspicious by banks and other financial institutions — making their way through the global financial system.
The map below was created by ICIJ, using documents shared by BuzzFeed News through the FinCEN Files collaboration.
Go here to read more about the FinCEN Files.
-
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
Contact International Consortium of Investigative Journalists at jeremy.singer-vine+icij@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.