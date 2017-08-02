This Baby And Giant Dog’s Friendship Proves All You Need In Life Is A Dog Twice Your Size

BuzzFeed News

They're so cute OMG.

By Hikaru Yoza and Rachael Krishna

Posted on August 2, 2017, at 6:35 a.m. ET

An Instagram account's pictures of a giant standard poodle and a tiny baby have become a hit.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

Instagram user Tamanegi posts pictures of their three giant standard poodles Qoo, Riku, and Gaku and their 1-year-old granddaughter Mame.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

Riku and Mame get on super well. They read the newspaper together.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

Choose books together.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku
And dress up together.

たまねぎ

They're truly a perfect team.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

So cute.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

If I had these two waiting for me at my house, I'd dash home every day.

In fact, all of Tamanegi's dogs get on super well with Mame.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku
It almost looks like these doggies are raising the baby.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

Everyone who sees photos of the team falls completely in love. Each photo gains thousands of likes and gets loads of cute comments.

instagram.com
instagram.com

What a perfect family.

たまねぎ / Via Instagram: @tamanegi.qoo.riku

You can watch more of them here. 😄

This post was translated from Japanese.

