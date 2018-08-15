These Prominent Republicans Backed Hillary Clinton Over Donald Trump — And Now They Don’t Know Where To Turn

“Both parties are moving to the extremes, which is bad for the country,” said Christine Todd Whitman, the former New Jersey governor.

Two years ago, dozens of prominent Republicans broke with their party to endorse Democrat Hillary Clinton or declare their plans to vote for her for president over Donald Trump.



Trump won, Clinton largely retreated from public life, and now these Republicans — officials from past White House administrations, former governors, former members of Congress, veterans of national campaigns — are politically homeless.

With Trump already raising money for his reelection campaign and Democrats drifting toward the populist and socialist sentiments that have elevated Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, BuzzFeed News recently reached out to many of these Republicans for Hillary. Most of those who responded remain unsatisfied with Trump. But they are not optimistic about the feasibility of a Republican primary challenge, and many are not prepared to get behind another Democrat.

Many also are waiting on two developments: the November midterms and the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. The results of both could further weaken Trump’s presidency and his bid for a second term.

“I believe Mr. Trump has been harmful to our society,” said Richard Armitage, a deputy secretary of state under George W. Bush who backed Clinton. “Let’s get past the midterms and see who emerges on either side of the aisle, and I’ll be more able to answer your questions then.”

These Republicans know they represent a minority of their party: Polls show that Trump remains overwhelmingly popular with the base. A primary challenge would be tricky, especially with the Republican National Committee closing rank around the president to discourage challengers.

“There’s obviously a slice of Republicans alienated from the party,” said Frank Lavin, a political director in the Reagan White House who also held positions in the George H.W. and George W. Bush administrations. “Is there space in the spectrum for that? Beats me. … I would tell anybody who wants to go down that path: Just keep your powder dry and see what happens. You run the risk right now if you’re unhappy with Donald Trump of being diminished a bit as malcontent.”

Doug Elmets, a Reagan spokesperson and speechwriter who proclaimed his support for Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, agreed.

“I think there are people who are probably lying in wait, but reluctant to get out in front too far, for a variety of reasons,” he said. “They don’t want to become meat for his grinder too early. Also, I think they want to see where the Mueller probe goes.”

Christine Todd Whitman, the former New Jersey governor and Environmental Protection Agency administrator under George W. Bush, said she “would hope that a credible Republican would take [Trump] on.”

But Whitman worries that “a reputable Republican who wanted to give a viable challenge may feel they have to go outside the party structure,” to avoid running afoul of “sore-loser” laws that could limit state-by-state ballot access for any failed primary candidate who later decided to run as an independent or for a third party. That brings another set of challenges, such as fundraising and qualifying for nationally televised debates.