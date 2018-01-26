Republicans Dragged Democrats Over Harvey Weinstein. Now They Have A Problem Of Their Own.

Casino magnate Steve Wynn is a top fundraiser for the RNC. So far, the committee isn’t responding to new allegations about his conduct.

Steve Wynn at a news conference held by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House July 26, 2017.

Months ago, Republicans shamed Democrats into returning campaign cash from Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul facing a barrage of sexual misconduct accusations.

Now they have a problematic donor of their own: casino magnate Steve Wynn.

Wynn is not merely a donor. He’s the finance chair — essentially the chief fundraiser — for the Republican National Committee. He was tapped for the post last year, putting to rest whatever rivalries existed with President Donald Trump, a fellow billionaire developer.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal, citing interviews with dozens of women who worked at Wynn’s casinos, reported on “behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct.” The story includes multiple detailed allegations of misconduct. Wynn told the newspaper in a written statement that it was “preposterous” he “ever would assault any woman,” but did not respond to all questions.

The allegations against Weinstein surfaced last October in a New York Times report that included on-the-record accounts from women who said the film producer had made unwanted advances on them. Within hours of the Times story, the RNC was leading the charge against Weinstein-backed Democrats. A statement from the party the same day the story published included an accounting of Weinstein donations to the Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton, and others.

"During three-decades worth of sexual harassment allegations, Harvey Weinstein lined the pockets of Democrats to the tune of three quarters of a million dollars,” RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said in that statement. “If Democrats and the DNC truly stand up for women like they say they do, then returning this dirty money should be a no brainer."

The RNC kept at it for days, and Democrats began relinquishing their Weinstein money — in many cases making donations in the same amount to charity or other political groups.