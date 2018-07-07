The US And North Korea Are Disagreeing On How Pompeo's Trip Went

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there had been "a great deal of progress" after talks with North Korean officials, but Pyongyang called them "regrettable."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo concluded Saturday that there had been "a great deal of progress" after two days of talks with North Korean officials.

But just hours later, Pyongyang's foreign ministry said the talks, held with the ultimate aim of working toward a denuclearization deal and peaceful relations between the US and North Korea, were "regrettable."



In a statement released after Pompeo's departure, the foreign ministry claimed the US had made unilateral demands for complete denuclearization, which, it said, betrayed the spirit of the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month.



The comments fly in the face of Pompeo's reassurances that the talks had been "productive" and were conducted in "good faith," and Trump's own optimism in the aftermath of the summit.

The secretary of state did not meet leader Kim Jong Un during his visit, but held discussions with Kim Yong Chol, vice president of the regime’s central committee.

