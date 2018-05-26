The Korean Leaders Have Met To Discuss Trump's Summit With Kim Jong Un

The meeting followed a tumultuous week in relations between the US and North Korea, with President Trump canceling next month's summit, before saying it could be back on.

The leaders of North and South Korea met in a surprise summit on Saturday to discuss a possible meeting between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump next month, South Korean officials have said.



It follows a tumultuous week in relations between Washington and Pyongyang. On Thursday Trump abruptly canceled a meeting scheduled for June 12, blaming the North Korean leader's "open hostility" in recent statements, but said on Friday it could be back on.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said Saturday that US officials were still preparing for the summit — just in case.

“The White House pre-advance team for Singapore will leave as scheduled in order to prepare should the summit take place," she said.