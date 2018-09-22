Dozens Have Been Killed In An Attack On A Military Parade In Iran

Behrad Ghasemi / AFP / Getty Images

At least 24 people were killed and 53 injured when shooters opened fire on a military parade in Iran Saturday, state media reported. The attack took place at 9 a.m. local time in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, where soldiers were taking part in a parade to mark the anniversary of the start of the 1980–88 war with Iraq. Some of those killed were members of the elite Revolutionary Guard, but others are understood to have been civilians.

The shooters, wearing military uniforms, targeted a stand where officials had gathered to watch the event, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, told state television that three of the attackers were killed on the spot, and a fourth died in hospital. The Ahvaz National Resistance, an anti-government Arab group, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Reuters. It is an umbrella group comprising of multiple armed movements, but a spokesperson did not specify which one carried out the attack. ISIS militants also claimed responsibility, according to the group's Amaq news agency. Neither group offered evidence of their accountability.

Iran's foreign minister blamed “regional terror sponsors” for the attack — a term used to describe rivals Saudi Arabia and Israel – and said their “US masters” were accountable.



Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz. Children and journos among casualties. Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks. Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives. https://t.co/WG1J1wgVD9