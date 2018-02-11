Three People Have Been Killed In A Helicopter Tour Crash In The Grand Canyon

Three Britons were confirmed dead, with difficult terrain and wind gusts of 50 mph stalling attempts to rescue four survivors.

A general view of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, on Feb. 13, 2017.

Three Britons were killed and four injured in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, according to police.

The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. local time, but rescue teams struggled to get to the four survivors — all with level 1 injuries, the most serious category — to safety. It is unclear what caused the crash.

The three victims were named as Becky Dobson, 27, Jason Hill, 32, and Stuart Hill, 30, Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley told the Associated Press on Sunday.

The 42-year-old pilot Scott Booth, and three passengers, Ellie Milward, 29, Jonathan Udall, 32, and Jennifer Barham, 39, were eventually air-lifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, at around 2 a.m local time.

On Saturday, wind gusts of 50 mph had made it difficult for helicopters to transport the survivors by air from Quartermaster Canyon near the Grand Canyon's West Rim.

"We are having difficulties getting the four people out of the crash site area to the hospital," Bradley told reporters. "It is too windy and it's dark and the area is very rugged."



Images emerged on Twitter of flames and thick black smoke rising among the layers of rock at the scene of the crash.