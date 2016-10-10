An Airstrike On A Funeral Has Become The Latest In A Line Of Horrors In Yemen

Mohammed Huwais / AFP / Getty Images

The funeral home was packed with local politicians and members of important tribes from throughout Yemen, including some who wished to move the stalled peace process forward. The airstrike left several of them dead.

“They killed and injured several important moderate leaders who were working with them, who wanted a deal,” April Longley Alley, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, told the New York Times. “Now the desire for revenge is high, and militants will be empowered, which puts us in a situation where a compromise might not be possible.”