The Faces Diplomats Made While Watching Trump's First UN Speech Were Pretty Great

It was...definitely interesting!

By Hayes Brown

Posted on September 19, 2017, at 1:48 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and it was, in diplomatic terms, a doozy.

From his nationalist tone to his threat to "destroy" North Korea if need be, it was definitely a sharp shift from the last few decades at the United Nations.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

From his nationalist tone to his threat to "destroy" North Korea if need be, it was definitely a sharp shift from the last few decades at the United Nations.

1. Delegates and world leaders packed the GA Hall to hear him.

UNTV

2. Right from the start, he had everyone's total attention.

UNTV

3. Just look at the rapt attention — the intense focus.

UNTV
4. While no match for the power napping skills of their president, Zimbabwe's diplomats were not exactly listening when Trump called out human rights violators at the UN.

UNTV

5. In fact, "supremely unbothered" was a ~mood~ for a lot of the delegations, like Cuba and Venezuela when they were called out for their socialist governments.

UNTV

6. Trump's slamming of socialism broadly...didn't quite get the reaction that he wanted from the crowd.

UNTV

Highlights include India's delegation toward the bottom of the shot and smiling delegates from both Luxembourg and Kenya.

7. This delegate from Syria looked less than impressed when Trump started slamming his government.

UNTV
8. Shoutout to the guy from the Mauritanian delegation who was spending his time on his tablet instead of listening.

C-SPAN / United Nations

9. Russia didn't get called out during Trump's speech — that's just how Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's face always looks.

Mary Altaffer / AP

(He's the one on the far right, with Russia's UN ambassador in the middle.)

10. See? Same face.

UNTV

(Also, be sure to note Rwanda's president, Paul Kagame, who apparently was delighted by parts of the speech.)

11. Trump devoted a lot of time to discussing the Iran nuclear deal, which prompted this face from the Iranian ambassador, who put on his glasses while Trump was speaking.

Mary Altaffer / AP
(Which, btw, was apparently a sick burn.)

Arash Karami @thekarami

In Persian culture putting on one's glasses is the equivalent of GTFOH https://t.co/36u6Fx4anM

12. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas didn't have much in the way of reaction but just LOOK at this dramatic lighting.

Mary Altaffer / AP

13. Meanwhile, this was what the Mexican delegation's faces looked like when Trump started talking about how migration is bad.

UNTV

14. It's unclear whether this Chinese diplomat was filming Trump on his iPhone but it's very clear that someone in front of him was.

UNTV
15. By the end of Trump's speech, even the most hardened of diplomats were beginning to look a bit antsy.

UNTV

16. One person who didn't hear Trump's speech? North Korean ambassador Ja Song Nam, who stormed out before a single word came out of his mouth.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

17. In summation, this one diplomat's face as she heads back to her seat really spoke for the whole room:

UNTV
