Okay, But Will Someone Please Tell Us What's Happening With The North Korea Summit Coins?

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

The usually pocket-sized medallions are handed out to service members — passed off during a handshake — as a tradition to build camaraderie.

(There's even a drinking game based on the "challenge" part of the coin's name. Say you're out drinking with your buddies and you slam your coin down on the table. Whoever doesn't have their coin on them has to buy drinks. But if everyone has their coin, you're the one buying a round for the crew.)

More recently, a small number of them have been issued when the president travels abroad, to be given to military personnel or foreign dignitaries. Former president Barack Obama often passed them to service members at the stairs of Air Force One, and former president George W. Bush was known for giving them to injured troops when they returned from the Middle East.