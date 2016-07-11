This Guy Played Pokémon Go While Fighting ISIS

“Since Afghanistan, I kind of missed the action and everything,” Park explained to Time last year, detailing how he spent his savings of $3,500 to buy a ticket, ammunition, and used Kalishnakov rifle.

He initially wanted to join with the YPG, an offshoot of a pro-Kurdish independence group called the PKK that the U.S. and Turkey have deemed a terrorist organization. But a delay in Germany meant he would up signing up with Dwekh Nasha instead, and he's been with them ever since.