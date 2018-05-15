BuzzFeed News

Putin Looked Really Sad While Driving This Huge Truck

The Russian president was opening a nearly $4 billion bridge to Crimea.

By Hayes Brown

Posted on May 15, 2018, at 12:24 p.m. ET

Remember how last year US President Donald Trump sat in a huge Mack truck on the White House lawn?

Well, Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the bar, because let me tell you, he didn't just sit in a huge truck on Tuesday — he drove one.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty Images

He was in the truck for the opening of a bridge between the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula.

The whole thing cost nearly $4 billion to complete and has been a pet project of Putin's, built by a friend and judo sparring partner of his, so you'd think he'd be overjoyed that it's finally done and opened.

Sputnik / Reuters

But from the pictures, which like many of his official photos seem staged to highlight his ~manliness~, it doesn't seem like Putin actually...enjoyed driving the Russian flag–laden truck.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty Images

Who, I ask you, looks like they're having a better time while in the cab of a huge truck?

