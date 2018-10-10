An American Grad Student Has Spent A Week Detained In An Israeli Airport

Lara Alqasem, a grad student whose grandparents are Palestinian, has spent more than a week in detention appealing her deportation.

Lara Alqasem flew into Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Oct. 2, intending to begin her studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, according to reports in local media and the Associated Press. She’d received a valid visa from the Israeli consulate in Miami, intending to get a master’s degree in human rights. But when Alqasem — whose grandparents are Palestinian — landed, she was detained and ordered deported, based on a law passed last year that banned prominent supporters of the boycott, divest, and sanctions (BDS) movement from entering the country. She’s spent the last week detained at the airport, fighting her expulsion. Supporters of BDS say the movement is a nonviolent way to change what they see as apartheid-like policies towards Palestinians. Members of the Israeli government, on the other hand, see BDS as anti-Semitic at its core and a threat to the state.

That database, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, is mostly compiled from Google searches and other open-source material, including a site known as the Canary Mission. The latter, which includes Alqasem in its profiles of pro-Palestinian activists, has been under scrutiny lately for its opaque funding methods and its role in Alqasem’s detention.

At the core of the Israeli case against her: Alqasem's membership in the Students for Justice in Palestine while at the University of Florida. As part of its mission, SJP called for a boycott of Sabra hummus, which is owned by an Israeli company.

“Lara served as president of a chapter of one of the most extreme and hate-filled anti-Israel BDS groups in the US,” Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said. “Israel will not allow entry to those who work to harm the country, whatever their excuse.” Alqasem, however, has said that her school’s chapter of SJP was relatively small — only about five members — and that she was not “senior” in the national BDS movement, a key condition for barring entry under the Israeli law. She also said, according to Haaretz, that she left SJP in 2017 and no longer supports BDS. Her teachers — both those at the University of Florida, including her former Hebrew professor, and the administration at the Hebrew University — have stuck by her as well as she’s appealed her deportation. The Hebrew University went so far as to declare on Monday that it would join Alqasem in her appeal. It is currently unclear when that appeal will be heard by a judge.

