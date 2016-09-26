Turkey Is Trying To Get Twitter To Block A Journalist For "Instigating Terrorism"

Mahir Zeynalov was already deported from Turkey in 2014 for reporting critically on the Turkish government.

Veteran reporter Mahir Zeynalov on Monday tweeted out that his account would soon be blocked for "instigating terrorism" at the request of the Turkish government.

Zeynalov, who is currently based in the US, is known for his reporting for Today's Zaman and other outlets, which is often very critical of Turkish President Erdogan and his government.

Zeynalov, who was deported from Turkey in 2014 for his reporting, told BuzzFeed News via email that he is "not sure when Twitter will block [his] account, but it could be any minute from now."

Zeynalov claimed that his account would soon be blocked from being viewed in Turkey and that another of his accounts, which he tweeted from in Turkish, had previously been removed.

The response to Zeynalov's tweets was immediate and furious, with many accounts tagging Twitter's official accounts to accuse the company of censorship.

No one’s been better at documenting Turkey's jailing of journalists than @MahirZeynalov. Shame on Twitter, if true. https://t.co/N5enpaNWqr

The company has also instituted a policy over the years of blocking certain accounts from being viewed within certain countries, rather than deleting the accounts entirely.

The sites, the government argued, must be blocked from being viewed in Turkey for "promoting terrorism, encouraging violence and crime, threatening public order and national security." The government also requested that the courts "delete the content or ban access to it." The court approved the government's request on Aug. 2.

Zeynalov's Twitter handle was among several other websites listed in a request from the Turkish Prime Ministry Security Works Directorate General to the Turkish courts in late July.

Twitter then received the court order on Sept. 23. "We have received the court order [attached] regarding your Twitter account," a copy of the email sent to Zeynalov on Sept. 25, seen by BuzzFeed News, reads.

"Twitter has not taken any action on the reported account at this time," the email continues. "One of our core values is to defend and respect the user's voice. Accordingly, we may consider filing petition of objection if we find that there is an appropriate legal basis to do so. If you intend to file an objection to this order in the Turkish courts, please reply immediately to let us know."

Twitter declined to comment on the record through a spokesperson.