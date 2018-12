Trump Retweeted A Claim That People Were Chanting “We Want Trump” In Paris. (They Were Not.)

It’s been clear for a minute that the burgeoning bromance between Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron was on the skids (they didn’t even meet during a recent major summit in Argentina).

But it was still a bit of a “...huhn” moment when Trump retweeted young conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s tweet talking about the recent protests against fuel price increases in Paris , specifically the claim that Parisians are chanting “We want Trump” in the streets.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh also advanced the “We want Trump” claim on his show Monday, telling his audience that some “friends who are there” had filled him in on Paris’s Trump-loving populace.

“You know what’s been overheard in some of the cheering over there?” he said. “I kid you not. I know friends who are there. There are some people wearing the yellow vests chanting, ‘We want Trump’ among the rioters in Paris. ‘We want Trump.’ Europe. It’s supposed to be, oh, my God. Europe is utopia. Europe is the way. Europe is showing us how to live. Bohunk to that.”