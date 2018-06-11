Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

On paper, the strategy doesn't seem too far removed from the Obama administration's policy. At this point, North Korea has attempted at least four missile launches since Trump has taken office — three of the launches were successful.

An April 4 missile test had prompted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to say in a testy statement that the US is "done talking about North Korea." North Korea would set off two more missile launches in April alone.