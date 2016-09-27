Trump Just Falsely Accused Clinton Of "Fighting ISIS Your Entire Adult Life"

Republican candidate Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton of "fighting ISIS your entire adult life," which is literally impossible since the group only came into existence after the invasion of Iraq.





ISIS, formerly known as al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI), was formed following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. After the revolution in Syria turned into a bloody civil war, AQI — then under the leadership of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — took advantage of the chaos, renamed itself, and became the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The group expanded its territory following a push into Iraq in 2014, declaring itself a caliphate, and prompting the US to begin airstrikes against it in both Iraq and Syria.

Clinton was born in 1947, more than half a century before ISIS, or the group that preceded it, was formed. "She's telling us how to fight ISIS. Go to her website, she tells how to fight ISIS on her website," Trump said, interrupting Clinton during a segment on the economy. "You're telling the enemy everything you want to do — no wonder you've been fighting ISIS your entire adult life."