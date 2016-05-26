BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Video Shows That The Refugee Crisis Is Ongoing And Still Deadly

world

This Video Shows That The Refugee Crisis Is Ongoing And Still Deadly

A rescue operation on Wednesday managed to save more than 500 people — but as the number of those trying to reach Europe by sea starts to rise again, the number of drownings is also increasing.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on May 26, 2016, at 12:50 p.m. ET

This video released by the Italian navy on Thursday captured the moment when a boat packed with more than 500 people completely overturned in the middle of the Mediterranean the day before.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

While an estimated five people died, in an operation that's been described as "miraculous," 550 of the boat's passengers were rescued from the water.

“It is a miracle,” Flavio di Giacomo, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) told The Guardian. “You would expect them to save the people on the deck. But if they’ve saved 500 people, that means they’ve saved even the people who were inside. And that is very impressive.”
Handout . / Reuters

“It is a miracle,” Flavio di Giacomo, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) told The Guardian. “You would expect them to save the people on the deck. But if they’ve saved 500 people, that means they’ve saved even the people who were inside. And that is very impressive.”

But many of the passengers of another boat that also went under off the coast of Italy on Thursday were less fortunate.

#opSophia the @Armada_esp frigate #ReinaSofia now rescuing these #migrants spotted by #SW3Merlin3 aircraft...
EUNAVFOR MED OHQ @EUNAVFORMED_OHQ

#opSophia the @Armada_esp frigate #ReinaSofia now rescuing these #migrants spotted by #SW3Merlin3 aircraft...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though around 100 people were rescued, the European Union's rescue mission said at least 20 to 30 were feared dead.

Sea-Watch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing migrants and refugees whose boats sink, blamed the deal between the EU and Turkey for the resurgence in people attempting to cross from North Africa to Europe by sea.

"Aboard the boats are many Syrian and Iraqi people," the group wrote. "As we predicted, EU-Turkey-Deal is forcing the refugees to change their flight routes from Turkey to North Africa. We now see the result."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: seawatchprojekt

"Aboard the boats are many Syrian and Iraqi people," the group wrote. "As we predicted, EU-Turkey-Deal is forcing the refugees to change their flight routes from Turkey to North Africa. We now see the result."

According to the IOM, this year has been less deadly than the last for the thousands of people attempting to reach Europe by boat — an estimated 1,370 people had lost their lives as of Tuesday, compared to 1,792 at the same point last year.

Handout . / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT