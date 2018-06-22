Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Once Talked About "Cleansing" The Roma And Migrants

Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

"I've asked the ministry to prepare a dossier on the Roma question in Italy," Salvini told an Italian television station Monday.

After some harsh feedback, he tried to clarify that he wasn't talking about taking digital fingerprints or taking information about individuals.

"We are aiming primarily to care for the children who aren't allowed to go to school regularly because they prefer to introduce them to a life of crime. We also want to check how millions of euro that come from European funds are spent," he said in a statement.